FOX 7 Discussion: First hearing on deadly Capitol riot on Jan 6

Four police officers who defended the U.S. Capitol as a mob of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the building gave emotional accounts before a House panel investigating the insurrection of what they endured during the deadly Jan. 6 attack.

The officers were punched, trampled, crushed and sprayed with chemical irritants as the mob overwhelmed them, broke through windows and doors and interrupted the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential win.

Travis County GOP executive director Brian Rudell and Texas Democratic Party co-executive director Jamarr Brown talk about the hearing on the deadly Capitol riot.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

FOX 7 Discussion: Redrawing Austin's City Council districts

FOX 7 Discussion: Blockchain tech growing in Texas

FOX 7 Discussion: Round Rock ISD police nationally recognized

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter