FOX 7 Discussion: GOP candidates running for Texas Attorney General

The field of GOP candidates wanting to be the next texas attorney general is getting larger.

Former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman announced she is challenging Ken Paxton in the March 2022 primary. Guzman is a longtime judge who became the first Latina to join the Texas Supreme Court in 2009.

Current land commissioner George P. Bush is also running for the job.

Travis County GOP Executive Director Brian Ruddle and Democratic consultant Joe Deshotel join Mike Warren to talk about the GOP candidates challenging Paxton.

