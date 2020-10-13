FOX 7 Discussion: Heavy turnout reported for early voting in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Long lines were reported at several Texas polling places across the state as early voting got underway three weeks before election day.
In Texas, early voting is from October 13 through October 30. The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot is October 23rd and Election Day is November 3rd.
Travis County GOP Executive Director Brian Ruddle and Glenn Smith from Progress Texas share their opinions on the large turnout for the first day of early voting.