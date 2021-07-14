FOX 7 Discussion: Mayor Adler on bipartisan infrastructure plan
AUSTIN, Texas - Mayors across the country are pushing lawmakers in Washington D.C. to pass a bipartisan, $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal.
A letter from hundreds of mayors, including Austin's, was sent to leadership in Congress yesterday.
Austin Mayor Steve Adler joins Mike Warren to talk about this letter and also COVID-19 in Austin-Travis County.
