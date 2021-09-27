FOX 7 Discussion: Methane emissions from Texas natural gas systems low
AUSTIN, Texas - Methane emissions from oil and natural gas operations have decreased dramatically in Texas.
That's according to a new report from the Texas Methane and Flaring Coalition, an oil and gas industry group working to reduce emissions and protect the environment.
Todd Staples, the president of the Texas Oil and Gas Association, joins Rebecca Thomas to talk about a new report about methane emissions.
