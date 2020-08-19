FOX 7 Discussion: Property tax threat ahead of voter decision on Project Connect
AUSTIN, Texas - On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he would push legislation to freeze property tax revenue for cities that defund their police departments, like Austin.
This comes ahead of a voter decision in November to raise taxes for public transit.
Mark Roberts, executive director of the McCombs Real Estate Center at the University of Texas, joins Rebecca Thomas to talk about this in greater detail.
