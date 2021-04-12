FOX 7 Discussion: Texas bill would ban camping in public spaces
AUSTIN, Texas - State lawmakers held a hearing Monday in the Senate Local Government Committee to regulate where a homeless person can and cannot sit or lie.
None of these Senate authors calls Austin home, but they are giving their input on how the city should govern.
Travis County GOP executive director Brian Ruddle and Drew McAngus, a sergeant deputy constable with Travis County, share their opinions on SB 987.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX 7 DISCUSSIONS