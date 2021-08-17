FOX 7 Discussion: Texas “fetal heartbeat” law goes into effect in Sept.

New abortion laws are coming to Texas next month following the legislative session with the passage of Senate Bill 8.

Abortions after six weeks will be outlawed and anyone who helps others get an abortion can be sued for doing so. SB 8 is being called one of the most extreme abortion measures nationwide.

Andy Hogue with the Travis County GOP and Diana Gomez, the advocacy manager for Progress Texas, join Mike Warren to talk about the new law that goes into effect in September.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter