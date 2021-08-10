FOX 7 Discussion: Texas school districts defy Gov. Abbott

Has Gov. Greg Abbott forced himself into a COVID-19 corner?

Austin and Dallas school districts are now defying his no-mask mandate as the Delta variant surges across the state.

Travis County GOP chairman Matt Mackowiak and Glenn Smith with Progress Texas join Mike Warren to discuss the latest on COVID-19 and schools in Texas.

