FOX 7 Discussion: Texas sues four states over 2020 election

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued battleground states Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin on Tuesday to challenge their 2020 presidential election results.

"Using the COVID-19 pandemic as a justification, government officials in the defendant states of Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin, and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (collectively, 'Defendant State'), usurped their legislatures’ authority and unconstitutionally revised their state’s election statutes," Paxton's complaint says. "They accomplished these statutory revisions through executive fiat or friendly lawsuits, thereby weakening ballot integrity."

Paxton is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to "declare that any electoral college votes cast by such presidential electors appointed in the Defendant States Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin are in violation of the Electors Clause and the Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and cannot be counted."

Travis County GOP Chairman Matt Mackowiak and Ed Espinoza from Progress Texas talk about Texas AG Ken Paxton's decision to sue other states.