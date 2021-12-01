FOX 7 Discussion: Will the Supreme Court overturn Roe vs. Wade?

Members of the Supreme Court’s conservative majority are suggesting they may make sweeping changes to limit abortion rights in the United States.

The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Wednesday in a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe versus Wade. The state of Mississippi is telling the justices that Roe and Casey should be overturned and its law banning abortion after 15 weeks upheld.

Diana Gomez, advocacy director for Progress Texas, and former Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey join Rebecca Thomas to share their opinions.

