Free COVID-19 test centers open in Austin area

A steady flow of people Friday walked into a COVID-19 testing site in Pflugerville.

The free offer, with promised fast results, brought in Ike Fuller. He’s going to a hospital to visit a family member and needs to be COVID-free.

“I think it’s just a good thing to do, just to say you know, so you know you’re not infected,” said Fuller.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Advertisement

The Pflugerville site is managed jointly by state and local officials. The hours of operation were expanded Friday. Along with being free and fast, the test is also less invasive. Samples are taken orally and no longer through the nose.

“It was quick it was efficient, it was in and it was out there,” said Cedric Brown.

The Pflugerville site will provide free testing through the end of the year. Some who came out had a little extra motivation in the form of a late-night social media post Thursday by President Trump. In his Tweet, it was revealed that the president and The first lady both have tested positive for the coronavirus.

RELATED: After Trump tests positive for coronavirus, test results roll in from White House

The announcement solidified BJ Ellison’s decision to get tested. “I was scared to come get it done because I just hope it was allergies and it goes away but no I said just after that it’s time for me just to do it,” said Ellison.

Obrianna Griffin, who came to get her son tested, wasn’t surprised by the president‘s Tweet. “Yeah but I don’t think he was very careful, I think if everyone just follows the rules put in place we will all be OK,” said Griffin.

President Trump has a long history of not wearing a mask in public. He’s also been criticized for holding large rallies & functions with little to no social distancing.

RELATED: Trump says 'I think I'm doing very well' after COVID-19 diagnosis, ahead of Walter Reed visit

“Well if it can get to the president then I think it can pretty much get to anybody,” said Nathaniel Teague who got tested in Pflugerville.

The threat from Main St to the Oval Office was repeated in a statement issued by Texas Democrats. “Since the start of COVD-19, our top priority has been the health of voters across the country. This virus is deadly and we’ve once again learned today that anybody, anywhere can contract it,” said party chairman Gilberto Hinojosa.



On the day when the president began treatment for COVID-19, 125 people were tested at the Pflugerville Center, an increase from 94 on Thursday. Xander Huff, who was among those tested, agreed the lesson is simple. “Even at the highest pinnacles of power and safety and protection you are not safe from it so get it, get the test,” said Huff.

RELATED: President Trump experiencing "mild symptoms" after he and first lady test positive for COVID-19

RELATED: Pflugerville COVID-19 test site moving from Pfield to N Railroad Ave

The Pflugerville testing center does not require getting an appointment. The new hours are:

Mondays 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Tuesdays 1-6 p.m.

Wednesdays 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Thursdays 1-6 p.m.

Fridays 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Saturdays 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sundays CLOSED

Sites will also open in Kyle and Dripping Springs on Friday, Oct. 2, in San Marcos on Monday, Oct. 5, and in Wimberley on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Williamson County will offer free COVID-19 testing in Georgetown in October. The county's Office of Emergency Management is partnering with the Texas Division of Emergency Management in coordination with the city of Georgetown to offer testing on October 7-11 and October 14-16.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

FOX 7 Austin is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. You can also get the latest COVID-19 news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.