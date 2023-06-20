Free dental services available at UT Children's Wellness Center in Del Valle

article

Free dental services will be available to Del Valle ISD students through St. David's Foundation this summer.

Services will be available from June 20 to August 4 and include x-rays, cleanings, full exams, cavity treatments, and more from licensed dentists. Any student enrolled in kindergarten through 12th grade can receive a free dental exam and treatment.

The mobile dental clinic is located in the parking lot behind the Opportunity Center at Del Valle High School and across from the DVISD Child Development Center.

The dental program does not bill insurance and there are no requirements to participate. Those interested in participating can call 512-879-6231 for more details and to sign up.

What is the St. David's Foundation Mobile Dental Program?

The foundation operates a fleet of nine mobile clinics which offer free dental screenings, sealants and acute care to students at high needs elementary schools during the school year.

From August to May, children who attend Title I schools and charter schools in Austin, Del Valle, Hays, Manor, Pflugerville and Round Rock ISDs can receive services from Board Certified licensed dentist, hygienists, and dental assistants, says St. David's.

The foundation says each of the clinics is equipped with two dental exam rooms, digital x-rays, and computer workstations.

For more information about the mobile dental program, click here.