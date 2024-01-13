Freezing weather: Austin residents get ready for cold

Temperatures projected to dip below freezing have residents gearing up to protect pets, plants, property and themselves.

"The most important thing is to wrap those exterior pipes. Any water line that you have on the outside of your home that is exposed will be the first point to freeze," says Texas Water Utilities Sr. Vice president of Operations, Eric Sabolsice.

According to Austin Water Utilities, it is also recommended to seal gaps in windows and doors and cover your plants.

"For plants that are sensitive to low temperature, wrapping those in a blanket or a tarp or a sheet of plastic around and its more ornamental shrubs that are most sensitive you can wrap those as well when temperatures drop below freezing" , says Eric Sabolsice.

As temperatures start to drop Sunday morning, TXDOT crews will start pre-treating Austin highways.

Local mechanics suggest getting your car battery checked and making sure you have enough anti-freeze in your vehicle.

"Antifreeze is actually not going to, uh, freeze or turn like, into a gel. If it's only water, uh, it's going to expand, and it can actually mess up your engine where it could burst your radiator or even your engine block" , says Javier Jaimes with Javi’s Auto Shop

Insurance Council of Texas recommends homeowners document the status of their home ahead of the frigid temperatures.

"Go ahead and take your smartphone, do 360 views of every single room with your smartphone and email it to yourself. That way you’re documenting what kind of electronics you might have, what kind of books, what kind of flooring you have, what kind of wall coverings you might have, all those things really help if you do have damage down the road just to show what type of things are in your home," says Rich Johnson with Insurance Council of Texas.

And while you are at it, prepare an emergency kit and plan.

"With maybe some food, water, some medicine, and a couple of safety supplies, maybe a battery-operated radio," says Johnson.

For those that own pets, the Animal Humane Society says to only allow dogs outside to relieve themselves, keep cats indoors, and make sure that your pet has access to food and water that is not frozen.

