Ft. Cavazos soldier killed in hit-and-run

A Fort Cavazos soldier has died in a hit-and-run in Killeen and police need help finding the driver.

Investigators say around 2:30 a.m. on June 11, Staff Sgt. Eric Rucker and another motorcyclist had stopped to pick up something that fell from Rucker's motorcycle when he was hit by a passing vehicle on E. Elms Road.

Police say the driver fled the scene in a smaller gray sedan which may have front end and windshield damage.

Staff Sgt. Rucker, 29, entered the Army in March 2015, as an Infantryman and has been assigned at Fort Cavazos since January 2019.

"2-7 CAV is deeply saddened by the loss of Staff Sgt. Rucker. He was a valued member of the team who will be sorely missed throughout the entire formation," said Lt. Col. Wellock, commander, 2-7 Cavalry Battalion.

"He will not be forgotten, and his legacy will continue through the outstanding performance of the Troopers he led in the Ghost Battalion. We extend our deepest condolences to Staff Sgt. Rucker’s family, his loved ones, and his friends."

The Army Criminal Investigation Division requests anyone who may have seen anything or may have any information about this incident to please call 254-287-2722 or email ctfocidduty@army.mil.

Rucker’s awards and decorations include two Army Commendation Medals, four Army Achievement Medals, two Army Good Conduct Medals, the National Defense Service Medal Ribbon, one Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal, one Afghanistan Campaign Medals, the Global War on Terrorism Medal, the Korea Defense Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the Army Overseas Service Ribbon.