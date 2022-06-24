Garth Brooks wraps up North American stadium tour in Houston

Country music superstar Garth Brooks will wrap up the North American leg of his stadium tour in Houston, Texas.

Brooks, who has sold 157 million records, will perform at NRG Stadium on Saturday, August 6 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. (CT) on Friday, June 24 here.

It will be the first time Brooks has been in Houston in more than seven years and the first time he has performed at NRG Stadium.

Brooks also has another performance in Dallas, a sold-out show at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

After his show in Houston, Brooks will head to Europe for several shows in Dublin, Ireland.