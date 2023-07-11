California Gov. Newsom slams Abbott for his 'disregard for human life'

California Governor Gavin Newsom slammed Republicans for what he calls their disregard for human life.

Newsom took aim at Governor Abbott, stating that he has "one of the worst crimes and murder rates in America, and one of the worst mental health records of any governor in America." He also added, "I'm not so convinced about the merits of his leadership."

Democratic analyst Ed Espinoza and Matt Mackowiak, chair of the Travis County Republican Party, joined FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren to discuss.

MIKE WARREN: Matt Mackowiak, what is Newsom's motivation and intent with these criticisms?

MATT MACKOWIAK: Well, there's no question he wants to be a national figure in the Democratic Party. There's a lot of speculation that because of his age, because of his health, because of some of the scandals that are growing, that President Biden may drop out of this race towards the end of this year. I still think there's a decent chance that will happen. So Gavin Newsom wants to be next in line. Of course, he would be leapfrogging his fellow Californian, the vice president, Kamala Harris, if that were to happen. But look, I think a big part of what he's doing, too, is he's trying to use a bit of sleight of hand if he attacks red states. He goes on offense. If he stays at home and does his job. He has to defend failed cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco. They're dealing with just massive problems, homelessness, crime, etc. So he's he's got a tough record to defend. That's why he's not doing that as he's trying to attack others.

MATT MACKOWIAK: Ed Espinoza, is this kind of deflection or preemption about criticisms of California?

ED ESPINOZA: Look, I think that when governor when California Governor Gavin Newsom is making these comments about Texas and Governor Abbott, what we're seeing is not just what he sees when he looks at Texas, but what our country and what the world sees when they look at Texas and what they see is a great state with a leadership that is failing this state. We have the highest uninsured population in America. We have an energy grid that is constantly teetering on the edge. We're always getting warnings whether it's going to work. We have more mass shootings in the other state in America and a government that doesn't seem to want to do anything about these problems.

MIKE WARREN: Matt Mackowiak, these criticisms that Newsom is putting out there. Does he have a point?

MATT MACKOWIAK: Well, all large states that are growing will have challenges associated with that growth. We had infrastructure challenges. We had housing challenges. We have all kinds of challenges in a state like Texas. And California has challenges, too. I think the problem with what Ed just. With their feet. California lost two congressional seats in the last census. Texas gained two congressional seats. Why is that? It's because a massive number of people are leaving California and are moving to Texas. And it's not just individuals, it's also corporations. There was a USA Today story a few days ago that that said that found that over your lifetime, if you lived in Texas versus California, you could save $1,000,000 by living in Texas. Texas is growing. Texas is thriving. And that's something that Californians can't deny.

MIKE WARREN: Ed, will Gavin Newsom run for president?

ED ESPINOZA: First, correction to what Matt said. California lost two congressional seats, but it was because it didn't grow as fast as Texas, not because it lost population. This is kind of how the math works here. As far as will Texas continue? Will he keep beating up on Texas, and will he run for president? We'll have to see how that plays out. I've said this before, and I'll say it again. We have a year and a half until the presidential election. A year is an eternity in politics. And I think the first state, South Carolina, is in January or February, and that may only be seven or eight months away. But a lot can happen between now and then.