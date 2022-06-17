Georgetown Animal Shelter closed June 19-20 due to staffing shortages

The Georgetown Animal Shelter will be closed June 19-20 due to staffing shortages.

The shelter is asking anyone who finds a lost dog or cat to speak with their neighbors and post the lost animal on social media first.

Residents can also take the animal to a Georgetown fire station to scan for a microchip. The fire stations are not able to take possession of any pets.

If a found animal has a microchip, firefighters can collaborate with microchip companies, veterinarian offices, and others to obtain the owner’s contact information, according to the City of Georgetown. If owners cannot be reached or identified, fire personnel can give guidance as to the next steps.

The shelter says that if the animal cannot be safely cared for during the closure, residents can call Animal Control at 512-930-3510 next 6.

The shelter anticipates returning to its normal schedule on Tuesday, June 21.