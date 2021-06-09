Georgetown assistant city manager accepts new position in Cibolo

Assistant City Manager Wayne Reed of Georgetown has accepted the position as the City Manager for the City of Cibolo. His last day with the City of Georgetown will be June 25.

Cibolo City Council approved his hire at its meeting on June 8 and his first day in Cibolo will be July 12.

"It has been a privilege to be a part of the Georgetown team these past five and a half years," says Reed. "I have been provided opportunities by David Morgan to lead diverse service areas and oversee initiatives to improve the culture and performance of the organization."

Reed led development-related departments, including planning, public works, systems engineering, permitting, and inspections, as well as human resources and community services in Georgetown.

"I’m excited by the opportunity to help a small but fast-growing community implement its vision and become a high-performing organization by working with the City Council to set a course for the future of the community like we are continuously striving to do in Georgetown," he adds.

Reed was instrumental in leading the City’s administration of special-purpose districts, like Municipal Utility Districts (MUDs) and Public Improvement Districts (PIDs), to facilitate responsible growth management.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

His mantra, which he is carrying with him to Cibolo, is to put systems in place to ensure organizations are "vision inspired, mission-focused, values-driven, and performance-based."

City Manager David Morgan says,

"I’m thankful for Wayne’s contributions to Georgetown. He was critical in improving our development processes and managing the pressures of growth, and he helped improve the efficiency and services of the entire organization by championing our performance management program. I’m thrilled for his new opportunity and look forward to hearing more great things about Wayne’s continued achievements in Texas. Cibolo is lucky to have him."

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Reed has more than 25 years of local government experience in both Colorado and Texas. He held the position of planning director for the Town of Berthoud, Colo., and served as a planner for the City of Arvada, Colo., and Denton, Texas.

Effective June 14, Georgetown Police Chief Wayne Nero will serve as interim assistant city manager in Georgetown while the city searches to fill the position. The goal is to have a new assistant city manager in place by October 1.

"Chief Nero has been a key leader in our community and organization," Morgan states. "I appreciate him stepping into this interim role while we search for a replacement."

Advertisement

Assistant Police Chief Cory Tchida will serve as interim police chief while Nero fills the role.