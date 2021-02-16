Georgetown assisted living facility asking for second large generator

A Georgetown assisted living facility is asking for a large generator.

Around 4 a.m. Monday Platinum Resort Assisted Living and Memory Care lost power. Power sporadically returned, but the 13 resident home spent most of Monday and Tuesday without it.

"[The weather has] been good to see, but it’s cold, it’s rough." said resident Imogene Davis.

The facility has one generator they are using to power three space heaters and a griddle. "That doesn’t take place of the heater," said resident Charles Faubion.

Facility Director, Shannan Conway says staff is trying to "keep everybody in the center of the house where it’s warm." Each resident is situated near a heater with a shirt, sweatshirt, sweater and blankets.

Staff have not left the facility since the severe weather hit. Facility Owner, Laura Chotkevys says they are working to keep everyone calm. "Individuals who have dementia, they sense energy, so I think that’s what we’re very cognizant of," she explained.

Conway has asked the city for a second large-generator, but it is unclear if their request will be granted. If possible, she says a community donation would also be helpful. With just one generator the facility has been without light. "Fall risk is always a big concern so keeping them together is really what we’re doing." Conway explained.

In the meantime, Conway says she would appreciate a timeline. "We’d love to know what to tell the residents." she said.

