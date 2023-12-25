Georgetown club keeps Christmas spirit alive, hosts first-ever event

The Christmas spirit was alive and well in Georgetown on Monday morning, with a first-of-its-kind event in the town square.

"We found out about this about an hour ago on Facebook, and we thought, well, let's come out and support them," said Michelle Cousineau of Georgetown.

The Georgetown Beard Club hosted the first-ever Christmas Day Coffee and Hot Chocolate on the Square.

"About five days ago, we posted it on social media, and within 2 hours I had all the funding that I needed," said Michael Price of the Georgetown Beard Club.

For two hours on a chilly Christmas morning, hundreds of people bundled up and stopped by the town square for a warm beverage, along with muffins, pastries and breakfast tacos, all donated by local businesses.

"We opened up some presents and then let mom get some rest and get out of the house for a little bit," said Zach Goebel of Georgetown.

"I think it's great. People who don't know each other get a chance to meet and make some new friendships," said Jeff Cousineau of Georgetown.

Organizers also handed out warm coats and cold weather bags to those in need.

"We take care of each other here and are all welcome at the table," said Price.

"We all still come together and help one another," said Pam Holifield of Jarrell.

Despite Georgetown’s massive population boom, as it was dubbed the fastest-growing city two years in a row, events like this keep the sense of community alive.

"That is the most amazing feeling for us," said Price.

"I’ve been here since 2009, and it has grown so much. But we still have that small town feel to it," said Pam Holifield.

"Since my wife and I moved here a few years ago, it’s just a town with a sense of community. It feels like more and more of a rare thing in this day and age," said Goebel.

"Regardless of our viewpoints or political stuff, any of that, to just be a community again," said Jay Holifield of Jarrell.

The Beard Club says they have every intention of bringing this event back next year.