Georgetown community shows support for pediatric cancer patients

The Georgetown community is rallying together to show their support for pediatric cancer in the Georgetown Goes Gold basketball game on Friday night.

This game is to honor and recognize GISD warriors who have fought, or are fighting, childhood cancer.

Cancer is a scary 6-letter word for anyone, and Georgetown ISD is letting cancer warriors know they’re not alone in this fight.

Earlier this school year, Benold Middle School sixth-grade teacher Mr. Murray received news no parent ever wants to hear, that his child has cancer.

"Eventually we were able to figure out she had Adrenocortical Carcinoma, which is very rare to begin with, and then when it does happen it’s very rare in children," said Benold Middle School teacher Jimmy Murrary.

The Murray family spent a lot of time at the hospital this school year as Carrie Murray went through chemotherapy.

"I haven’t been able to see my friends as much, and I’m home alone most of the day and that’s just been hard for me."

Mr. Murray is a single father of two children, he is passionate about teaching. So when the community found out about Carrie's diagnosis, they wanted to help the family out.

"People have been really generous, sending random gift baskets. Carrie has about a million blankets she’s received," said Murray.

The Georgetown community has shown their support for those battling cancer.

At several games, Georgetown High school students wore gold instead of their blue and white to spread awareness of pediatric cancer.

During Friday night's game, the district recognized Elliot Hill, a first-grader from Mitchell Elementary, and Madelyne Schoales, a GHS athletic trainer who died from cancer.

Being a cancer fighter, Carrie says it was an emotional feeling seeing students sporting their gold shirts.

"I don’t really know how to describe it, it’s kind of nice to feel that people are there for you and people care what you’re going through," said Murray.

Carrie still has a long medical journey. The community has set up a fundraiser next Tuesday, December 19 at Mesquite Creek Outfitters to help elevate some of those medical costs.