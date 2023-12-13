Georgetown ISD begins rezoning process after opening new school

Georgetown is one of the fastest growing cities in the country, and the school district has noticed that.

Georgetown ISD says this school year, they have six campuses overcrowded, and they expect to see that number continue to grow.

"We have an elementary school opening on the west side of Georgetown. We have a middle school that's being built on the north side of Georgetown," said Georgetown ISD superintendent Dr. Devin Padavil.

One thing about opening a new school is that it means having to rezone. That way, there’s a balance of students on each campus.

"Where we are at right now in terms of rezoning is really something that we are still working through. Originally, we had a timeline of deciding this in December and our leadership team, we decided to go ahead and move that timeline into January because we really want to listen to families," said Dr. Padavil.

And they have, during the public rezoning meetings.

"Although I'm super excited to live near the new Benold, I look at families that live right nearby, and I think ‘holy cow, how in the world did they get to Benold in the morning and then back to GHS,’" said a concerned GISD parent.

GISD says they will provide transportation for students who live more than two miles away from their campus.

Another concern parents have is if it's their child's final year at that school, do they have to move?

"Currently we are putting in our proposal that if your child is going into fifth grade or eighth grade, they are allowed to stay at that campus. But the parent is responsible for transportation at this time," said Dr. Padavil.

Another key point the district wants to emphasize during this rezone is: if your child has been admitted to a program, they will remain in that program as they rezone, and they will provide transportation for dual language students.

Georgetown ISD says the decision about attendance zones is slated for Jan. 16, 2024.