Georgetown ISD to host virtual future readiness events

Georgetown ISD's Future Readiness Week will be virtual this year with live and recorded sessions to encourage students and parents to explore college opportunities, career pathways, and military options following high school.

The event is from Sept. 28 through Oct. 3 and will feature daily sessions with college, career, and military representatives Monday through Friday, with session times ranging from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The virtual fair website through the Georgetown Chamber will be active starting Monday, Sept. 28 for live and on-demand sessions. All Georgetown ISD middle and high school students and their parents are encouraged to participate.

The virtual fair website through the Georgetown Chamber will be active starting Monday, Sept. 28 for live and on-demand sessions.

Admissions counselors from a number of Texas and U.S. colleges will be available throughout the day Monday through Saturday. Students will be required to register for a free student account with the Texas Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers to sign up for a time slot.

Students can explore multiple career paths from Manufacturing to Agriculture to Health Science in the Career section of the Future Readiness Week website. Additionally, Georgetown ISD says some businesses have created 3D mapped tours of their facilities to help students gain an inside look while learning about a variety of career options; others have created videos highlighting career opportunities.

Service members from branches of the military will be meeting with students at noon Monday through Friday to share career possibilities and debt-free pathways to a college education. Students will also be able to explore all five branches of service via the website, says the school district.

This virtual event is being held in partnership with the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce Workforce Development Alliance, the City of Georgetown and Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area.

For additional guidance on planning career pathways while in high school, the GISD course guide now features pathway cards that detail career pathways, the courses to take, student organizations to consider joining and any industry-based certifications offered to students who successfully complete the courses in the pathway and pass the corresponding certification exam.

