Georgetown man sentenced for dealing drugs

A Georgetown man has been sentenced for dealing drugs after an undercover operation led to his arrest.

31-year-old Eric Lon Jones received 45 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Jones was arrested after an undercover operation conducted by the Department of Public Safety and the Round Rock Police Department.

Officers communicated with Jones to arrange a purchase of two ounces of methamphetamine. Jones was arrested after he delivered the drugs to officers, and it was later tested and confirmed to be methamphetamine, says the Williamson County District Attorney's Office.

During the sentencing phase of the trial, evidence was presented of Jones' extensive drug dealing, including evidence that Jones continued to traffic drugs while out on bond. Prosecutors also presented evidence of Jones' prior arrest for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Jones had previously been convicted of multiple felonies, including endangering a child and burglary of a habitation.