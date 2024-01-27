Georgetown non-profit helps veterans, adults, kids heal through horses

In the rolling hills of Central Texas, a ranch out in Georgetown operates with one mission in mind: help people heal through horses.

"The horse is very much in the moment, and if you come in, and you are super afraid, and you're looking around to see what everything is doing, the horse is like 'what's going on, what should I be afraid of?'" said Joan Cutler, a therapeutic riding instructor.

Cutler and her team at Ride on Center for Kids, or ROCK, work with veterans, kids and adults with mental health disorders or with disabilities.

"Horses really do center you," said Grant Patton, a veteran and volunteer. "They make you focus. You don't have to worry about your cellphone. You don't worry about other things."

Almost 90 percent of their participants reported decreased anxiety.

95 percent said it has improved their mood and stress management.

"I have seen such a change in my husband since he started, and has been out here with the horses, and how it's impacted our family," said Lindsae Bryant, a volunteer.

The therapy also helps with cognitive and motor skills.

"The horse simulates how your body moves naturally, so it helps re-teach your brain how that works, and maybe you can walk again, or maybe you can function better at your house," said Cutler.

One of the riders on Saturday, Paul, now walks with a cane after coming to the organization in a wheelchair.

Cutler holds back tears thinking about it.

"It is amazing and life-changing," said Cutler.

Because a class here is about more than just how to ride a horse.

"He comes here, and there's a community," said Cutler.

It teaches how to keep trotting on in life with a team of support guiding you: horses and humans alike.

"They get a sense of something like what they experienced when they were in the military and possibly even down range in that they have a sense of mission," said Patton. "They have a sense of accomplishment and a sense of camaraderie."

More than 90 percent of the team here are volunteers, and they’re always looking for more help.

You can find out how to register here.