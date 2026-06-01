Georgetown PD investigating 20 car burglaries; 7 guns stolen

The Brief Georgetown PD said 20 cars were burglarized this past weekend The crimes happened late at night in the Village, Fairhaven, Teravista, and Summercrest neighborhoods Seven guns were stolen from cars, police said



The Georgetown Police Department investigated 20 car burglaries in several different neighborhoods this weekend.

The backstory:

Georgetown police said the car burglaries took place late at night in the Village, Fairhaven, Teravista, and Summercrest neighborhoods.

Of the 20 car burglaries, six were locked and six were unlocked. For the eight others, investigators have not yet determined if they were locked or unlocked.

During the burglaries, seven guns were stolen.

After reviewing camera footage, police said there were two suspects. Both suspects were seen carrying guns and were masked.

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What they're saying:

The Georgetown Police Department posted this statement on the incident:

"For several years, we have consistently asked our community to lock vehicle doors, remove keys, and secure valuables. We have shared this message because we continue to see criminals target vehicles that present easy opportunities. Unfortunately, we are still seeing firearms left inside vehicles where they can be stolen and placed into the hands of criminals.

While the responsibility for these crimes rests with the individuals committing them, each of us also has a role in reducing opportunities for theft. A locked vehicle is not a guarantee that a burglar will move on, but it does create a barrier that often causes criminals to look elsewhere. Leaving a firearm unsecured inside a vehicle creates a risk not only for the owner, but for the entire community.

If you own a firearm, please take extra steps to secure it. Whenever possible, remove firearms from your vehicle and store them safely inside your home."

Why you should care:

Police are asking residents to check their cars, lock their doors, remove valuables, and make sure their guns are properly secured.

If anyone has any surveillance video, or any information on the car burglaries, contact the Georgetown Police Department.