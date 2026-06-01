Texas Pride events 2026: Parades, festivals and more happening this June

The Brief June is Pride Month, which is marked by tons of parades, festivals and other events across the state. The celebrations are in recognition of the Stonewall uprising that started in late June 1969 and is seen as a turning point in the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement. Cities and towns from Dallas to Houston to El Paso and everywhere in between are hosting events this month.



Pride Month is celebrated each June.

It marks the anniversary of the Stonewall uprising that started in late June 1969. The protests are seen as a turning point in the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement. It inspired marches across the country in the years that followed.

More than a dozen cities and towns across Texas are celebrating with everything from parades to festivals to concerts and more.

A Pride flag is seen held up in a crowd during preparation for a Queer March to the Texas State Capitol on April 15, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

Here’s a look at some of the dates and places Pride events are happening around the Lone Star State this month:

Austin also has a Pride celebration, but it is scheduled for Aug. 22.