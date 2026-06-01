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Texas Pride events 2026: Parades, festivals and more happening this June

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Published  June 1, 2026 11:12 AM CDT
Texas
FOX Local
FILE – Taylor holds first Pride celebration in 5 years

FILE – Taylor holds first Pride celebration in 5 years

For the first time in five years, the City of Taylor held a Pride celebration on Saturday.

The Brief

    • June is Pride Month, which is marked by tons of parades, festivals and other events across the state.
    • The celebrations are in recognition of the Stonewall uprising that started in late June 1969 and is seen as a turning point in the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement.
    • Cities and towns from Dallas to Houston to El Paso and everywhere in between are hosting events this month.

AUSTIN, Texas - Pride Month is celebrated each June. 

It marks the anniversary of the Stonewall uprising that started in late June 1969. The protests are seen as a turning point in the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement. It inspired marches across the country in the years that followed.

More than a dozen cities and towns across Texas are celebrating with everything from parades to festivals to concerts and more.

A Pride flag is seen held up in a crowd during preparation for a Queer March to the Texas State Capitol on April 15, 2023 in Austin, Texas.

A Pride flag is seen held up in a crowd during preparation for a Queer March to the Texas State Capitol on April 15, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

Here’s a look at some of the dates and places Pride events are happening around the Lone Star State this month:

Austin also has a Pride celebration, but it is scheduled for Aug. 22.

The Source: Information in this story came from various sources, including official websites for events. AI was used to help assemble the list of events.

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