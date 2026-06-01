Texas Pride events 2026: Parades, festivals and more happening this June
AUSTIN, Texas - Pride Month is celebrated each June.
It marks the anniversary of the Stonewall uprising that started in late June 1969. The protests are seen as a turning point in the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement. It inspired marches across the country in the years that followed.
More than a dozen cities and towns across Texas are celebrating with everything from parades to festivals to concerts and more.
A Pride flag is seen held up in a crowd during preparation for a Queer March to the Texas State Capitol on April 15, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)
Here’s a look at some of the dates and places Pride events are happening around the Lone Star State this month:
- June 5 – Bastrop
- June 6 – Beaumont, Carrollton, Dallas, Houston and Round Rock
- June 7 – McKinney
- June 12 – Brazos Valley (Bryan)
- June 13 – Laredo
- June 27 – El Paso, Fort Worth, Lubbock, San Antonio and Taylor
Austin also has a Pride celebration, but it is scheduled for Aug. 22.
The Source: Information in this story came from various sources, including official websites for events. AI was used to help assemble the list of events.