Georgetown pedestrian crash kills 1, injures 2 others; intoxicated driver arrested

One person was killed, and two others were injured after a crash in Georgetown, police said. The driver was intoxicated.

What we know:

Georgetown police said on Nov. 23, around 2:31 p.m., first responders responded to an auto-pedestrian crash near Westinghouse Road and Kelley Drive.

Police said a black Ford Escape, driven by 20-year-old Alezander Cruz of Austin, was on Kelley Drive when it hit an Oncor truck working in the area. The crash pushed that truck into another car, hitting three workers between two trucks. A fourth worker was able to get away.

One worker was killed. He was identified as 24-year-old Miguel Ramirez Jr., 24.

The other injured workers were identified as Oscar Ramirez, 28, and Chauncey Walden, 50.

Oscar and Miguel are not related.

Police said Cruz showed signs of intoxication. He was arrested and booked into the Williamson County Jail. He was charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

A passenger inside Cruz's car fled the crash and hasn't been identified or located yet. There is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the passenger who fled the scene or who may have witnessed the crash is urged to contact the Georgetown Police Department at (512) 930-3510.