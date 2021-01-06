Georgetown police: 3 people shot near Olive Garden during argument

Georgetown police are investigating after three people were shot near a Georgetown Olive Garden Tuesday night.

Police, fire, and EMS crews responded to reports of a shooting in a parking lot adjacent to the restaurant just before 9:30 p.m.

Georgetown police say that three gunshot victims were treated for wounds to their legs and/or ankle areas and were initially treated by officers. All three were transported to Seton Williamson County for further medical treatment.

Investigators believe the incident started with a verbal fight in the parking lot of 1400 S. I-35 between two Georgetown men, one of whom was waiting in his car for his girlfriend to get off work, says police. The argument became physical and one had a gun.

The man with the gun told police he shot himself above the left knee during the struggle and the other man was also shot in the right thigh and lower left leg. The man's girlfriend showed up and was shot in the left ankle, but was able to hold down the other man until police arrived.

Additionally, the second man sustained several puncture wounds that Georgetown police say are believed to be from various knives and/or box cutters found at the scene, but it is unknown as to who inflicted the wounds.

Georgetown police say charges have not been filed yet in this case but could be after further investigation. It is currently unknown what the two men were fighting about.

