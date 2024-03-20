Woman abducted from Georgetown store, sexually assaulted: police

The Georgetown Police Department is investigating after a woman reported she had been abducted from a store, taken to a secluded area and sexually assaulted.

Police say the incident happened between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, with the abduction occurring in the 100 block of W. Valley and N. Main Street.

The woman told police she had been walking to a convenience store when a vehicle stopped. The male driver got out, threatened her with a large knife and zip-tied her wrists, before forcing her into the vehicle.

The man then drove to a secluded area and sexually assaulted her, then drove her back to where he had abducted her and left her there.

The suspect is described as a white man with long red hair and beard and a slender build. His vehicle is described as metallic silver with a hatchback, but smaller than an SUV.

Anyone with any information that could assist in this investigation is asked to contact the department at CID@georgetown.org.