Man attempts to abduct 9-year-old girl in Georgetown: police
GEORGETOWN, Texas - The Georgetown Police Department is looking for a man who attempted to abduct a nine-year-old from her home Monday afternoon.
The man knocked on the door of a home in the 3100 block of Northwest Boulevard and the little girl answered, police said.
The man then grabbed her and carried her off from home. At some point, he let her go and ran off into the woods near the Whisper Oaks-Northwest Boulevard area, according to police.
The suspect is described as a Black man with a large build, between 5'10" and 6'. He was last seen wearing a ball cap, long-sleeve black shirt, and gray sweatpants. He also has a tattoo on one of his arms.
Georgetown police say the nine-year-old is okay, and patrol and detectives are working the scene.
The investigation is ongoing and due to the serious nature, police are informing the public as quickly as information is received.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact GPD at 512-930-3510.