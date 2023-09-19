Georgetown police warning residents about phone scam

The Georgetown Police Department is warning residents about a recent phone scam.

Scammers may be claiming that they are Chief Cory Tchida or that they are with Georgetown police and that you have a warrant and need to pay a fine over the phone.

GPD says this is a scam and they will never ask residents for money over the phone.

Anyone who receives such a call is advised to hang up and call GPD's emergency line at 512-930-3510, even if the caller ID shows the department's phone number.