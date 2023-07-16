Georgetown residents unable to cool off with water under Stage 3 restrictions

The saying "the grass is greener on the other side" might feel true this summer if you live in Georgetown as since Friday, residents have not been allowed to water their yards.

"It is hot, it is very hot," said Bob and Karen Swanson visiting from Seattle. "I'm dripping sweat all day every day."

Water is no longer an option in Georgetown to help cool off.

"We have to find ways to stay cool in the summer heat, but I think we also have to do our part and conserve water," said Jennifer Clary, a Georgetown resident.

On Friday, the city bumped up its water restrictions to stage 3, meaning no splash pad, no washing vehicles at home, or filling up pools.

Perhaps the biggest change for homeowners was no outdoor watering.

"It's actually just turned off fully, and so it might be a little brown when we get back," said Benjamin Anderson, a Georgetown resident. "The grass we did have though I believe is drought resistant."

The rules follow for all residential, nonresidential, commercial, and industrial water users.

"I feel like we're lucky," said Clary. "Our yard is pretty well shaded with trees, so I understand people whose lawns are totally dying off in the heat, but it hasn't affected us personally, and I understand that we need to conserve water."

The city attributes the conservation to a need to recover from a lack of pressure at its water treatment plants thanks to excess irrigation use.

Its new facilities are still a few months away from opening.

"You can't just stop growth, but you do need to manage growth, and so I think going forward they're going to have to look at xeriscaping or even artificial turf for alot of areas," said Anderson.

The city of Georgetown said they’ll have more information on Monday.

Until then, the city remains in a stage 3 restriction.