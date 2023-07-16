ERCOT issues weather watch as temperatures skyrocket

Triple-digit temperatures in Austin are a recipe for an increase in electrical demand and lower reserves.

"It really makes a difference in keeping your house cooler and therefore, meaning that your HVAC system doesn't kick on as often," said Austin Energy spokesperson Matt Mitchell.

A weather watch put in place by ERCOT starts Sunday and will last through Tuesday, July 18.

"Certainly, when you're trying to conserve energy in a situation like this, that can be very helpful," Mitchell said.

CENTRAL TEXAS HEATWAVE

Unplugging electronics and increasing your thermostat by up to 2 degrees can help reserve energy and save money on your electricity bill.

"The home HVAC systems are the biggest draw on energy across the statewide grid, simply because we have so many different homes and so many individual units that are working to keep those households cool," Mitchell said. "So, if you can raise your thermostat by a few degrees and it is safe to do so, we encourage that to happen."

"If you have central air, do not close the vents in unused rooms," Mitchell said. "This can increase pressure and cause duct leaks, and then those duct leaks create very inefficient HVAC systems."

ERCOT manages the flow of about 90 percent of electricity used in Texas.

The organization says grid conditions are expected to be normal.