City of Georgetown hosting riverbank cleanup Dec. 9

The city of Georgetown is inviting residents to participate in a riverbank cleanup in December in Rivery Park.

The event is set for Saturday Dec. 9 from 9-10 a.m. Volunteers can check in beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the City table near the playground. A safety briefing will be held at 8:55 a.m.

Those interested in volunteering can email to register or sign up online. All volunteers must fill out a waiver to participate, which can be filled out online or at the event.

During the event, trash bags and gloves, as well as light snacks and drinks, will be provided. Participants are asked to wear appropriate clothing such as long pants, hats, and sunglasses, as well as comfortable closed-toe shoes.

Free public parking will be available in the Sheraton Austin Georgetown Hotel & Conference Center garage.

The cleanup event may be canceled in case of bad weather.