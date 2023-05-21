Georgetown, Texas still fastest-growing U.S. city, says census data

Georgetown, Texas has been named the fastest-growing U.S. city for the second year in a row, says the U.S. Census Bureau.

Georgetown is the fastest-growing city by percent change in 2022 for cities with a population with at least 50,000 people. The bureau data estimates Georgetown grew by 14.4 percent from July 1, 2021 to July 1, 2022.

"Job growth in Georgetown and across the Austin metro continues to bring new residents to our city," Mayor Josh Schroeder said in a release. "People are moving here for the same reasons that brought many of us to Georgetown—wonderful and safe neighborhoods, fantastic parks and events, and welcoming people. We continue to adjust our plans and build new infrastructure to maintain the great quality of life for all of us who are proud to call Georgetown our home."

Georgetown has been included in the list since 2015, topping it in 2016 and 2022.

Texas cities dominated the top of the list with Georgetown, Kyle (#3), Leander (#4) and Little Elm (#5), with Conroe (#11) and New Braunfels (#13) sitting a little further down.

Texas was also the only state with more than three cities on both the numeric change and percent change lists. Fort Worth had the largest numeric population gain in 2022, with an increase of 19,170 people. San Antonio (#3) gained 18,889, Houston (#9) gained 11,223 people, Georgetown (#10) gained 10,887, Dallas (#13) gained 8,833, and Frisco (#15) gained 8,506.

Texas also has five of the top 15 most populous cities in the U.S., surpassing California with three. Houston is still the fourth-largest city in the nation with 2.3 million people. San Antonio ranks 7th, Dallas ranks 9th, Austin ranks 10th, and Fort Worth ranks 13th.

To read more from the U.S. Census Bureau, click here.