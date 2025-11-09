Georgetown unveils record 2,000 flags to honor local heroes at Field of Honor ceremony

The Brief Georgetown's annual Field of Honor flag display opened Sunday, featuring 2,000 flags dedicated to veterans and first responders. The event raises money for local Central Texas veteran and first responder non-profits, having donated over $250,000 in nine years. The flags will remain on display through next weekend, with a special Veterans Day ceremony scheduled for Tuesday.



An opening ceremony was held on Sunday at Georgetown's Field of Honor ahead of Veterans Day.

A Growing Tribute

What we know:

At the Field of Honor, 2,000 flags have been dedicated to veterans and first responders. In the ninth year of the annual event, organizers say it's bigger than ever.

Event organizers sell flags for $45 each and put them up in the city of Georgetown's San Gabriel field with signs bearing the name of the individual they are dedicated to. All proceeds from the sales of the flags and other commemorative memorabilia benefit local organizations supporting veterans and first responders.

All week long, a variety of community events will be held on the field, including a Veterans Day ceremony on Tuesday.

A "Sea of Red, White and Blue"

What they're saying:

"It started with 1,200. We're now up to 2000 flags full size that we put up in the park here," said Michael Cox, one of the event organizers.

"So far, we've given away over $250,000 in nine years to 501(c)(3) veteran and first responder organizations locally here in Central Texas," said Cox. "So we feel like we're making a little dent in helping them all out."

Cox says the goal is to honor and show appreciation for the community's veterans, first responders, and the country they serve.

"All you can see is a sea of red, white and blue all around you, and it's like, wow, you start feeling you feel it in your heart, and because we live in the best, greatest country," said Cox.

What's next:

The flags will be on display through next weekend.