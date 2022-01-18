Girl Scout cookie season arrives, sales get underway in Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Girl Scout cookie sales are set to start in Central Texas. Girl Scouts of Central Texas says sales begin January 19 and end February 27. The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world and proceeds stay local to help fund experiences and learning all year long.
Below is a look at some ways you can get cookies and how the cookies sales help girls.
P.TERRY'S TEAMS UP WITH GIRL SCOUTS OF CENTRAL TEXAS
P. Terry's partnering with Girl Scouts of Central Texas for cookie sales
Girl scouts Julia and Elena and P. Terry's co-founder Kathy Terry talk about Girl Scout cookie sales and what's going on for this year.
MORE ABOUT THE GIRL SCOUTS SCUBA TROOP
Scuba Troop talks about Girl Scout cookie sales
Girl Scout cookie sales are set to begin in Central Texas but the organization does more than just sell the delicious treats. Girl scout Amber F. talks to FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum about the cookie sales and a special troop that explores local bodies of water.
USING GIRL SCOUT COOKIES IN RECIPES
Using Girl Scout cookies for a recipe as sales begin in Central Texas
Girl Scout cookie sales are set to start in Central Texas. The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world. Girl scout Alexa M. talks to FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum about how you can support the organization and she makes a banana pudding recipe using Adventurefuls.
