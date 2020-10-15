Gov. Abbott announces appointment for Texas Supreme Court

Governor Greg Abbott has announced the person who he is appointing to be the next justice on the Texas Supreme Court.

At a press conference in El Paso, the governor says he is appointing Rebeca Aizpuru Huddle. The press conference was held at Stephen F. Austin High School where Huddle was a graduate.

Huddle is currently managing partner of the Baker Botts Houston office and a former appellate justice in Houston.

“Rebeca Huddle brings remarkable experience to the Court,” Texas Supreme Court Chief Justice Nathan L. Hecht said in a news release, “a litigator who has spent her career in the courtroom, seven years as an appellate justice and, most recently, managing the flagship office of one of Texas’s oldest and largest law firms. She will serve the people of Texas with distinction and the Court is proud to have her join us.”

Huddle will replace Paul Green who retired in August.