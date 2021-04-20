Gov. Abbott casts ballot in city of Austin local election

Alongside state Sen. Dawn Buckingham (R-Lakeway) and state Rep. Giovanni Capriglione (R-Southlake), Gov. Greg Abbott

cast his ballot in the city of Austin's local election on Tuesday.

On the ballot are eight propositions, but the elephant in the room is the homeless camping issue.

"I just went in and casted my vote for yes on Proposition B in the city of Austin," said Abbott.

If passed, Prop B would restore the city-wide camping ban, reinstate the sit and lie ordinance in parts of downtown and the University of Texas at Austin campus, and eliminate panhandling from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"The homeless situation the city of Austin has created is not good for the health and safety of the homeless, it doesn't provide dignity to the homeless and it certainly harms the living conditions of people in the entire city," said Abbott.

Buckingham also outlined a bill that would establish a statewide public camping ban. "What our bill does is it gives the cities of texas a tool that if they need it, they can help the homeless," she said.

However, Prop B is getting backlash from those saying it will only recriminalize being homeless.

"They want to make this all about tents but the reality is there are people inside those tents," said Chris Harris with Texas Appleseed. "The question that is unanswered by Prop B is what will happen to those people."

Harris believes the supporters of Prop B aren't offering tangible solutions "There is real progress in our city to house people for the first time in years. It is undoubtedly because of the pressure created in making the problem more visible."

Abbott says the state will have $133 million set aside from the federal government to address homelessness. Meanwhile, the city of Austin's homeless strategy officer says she has identified a temporary shelter location that can be used to help get people out of encampments faster. The city also announced a plan to house 3,000 people in the next three years.

"I just want to voice my support for us to make a sizeable investment in this strategy and plan," said Austin City Council member Vanessa Fuentes.

No matter where you may stand, city and state leaders want to be sure Austinites know that they need to get out and vote.