Gov. Abbott orders DPS to enforce age restrictions on hemp products with THC

New age restrictions on hemp products with THC are in place and now the Governor is ordering state troopers to enforce those new rules.

The DPS crackdown on hemp comes as troopers continue to patrol the border and are being used for a special criminal task force in Houston.

The plan is to eventually have checks on most hemp products done by the Texas Department of State Health Services, but now, Texas DPS troopers are being called in to fill a manpower gap.

"We know that we came to a point of needing this kind of action because the regulatory agencies haven't set up the infrastructure necessary to hold bad actors accountable," Texas Cannabis Policy Center Director Heather Fazio said.

The extra work comes as troopers are being assigned new immigration duties, work drug enforcement, and do their traditional job of patrolling Texas highways.

The new role fits in with the DPS mission, according to State Rep AJ Louderback, who spent more than 40 years in law enforcement.

"Our border issue is lessening right now under President Trump’s administration, so there should be a reprioritization of resources through CID because this is a serious issue. This is an issue that has law enforcement’s attention; it’s got law enforcement support. We need regulation, we need to stop the THC proliferation here for our children," State Rep AJ Louderback said.

Governor Abbott’s new directive states DPS will conduct undercover operations of shops. Along with inspections, products that may exceed legal levels are to be tested at the DPS Crime Lab for possible prosecution.

"It's been regulated since 2019. What's been lacking is enforcement, and so I guess they're just getting around to that. Nobody in the industry has ever been against an age limit and good responsible retailers would do it on their own anyway, so I think the people that are following the law and following the rules are going to be fine," Texas Hemp Business Council President Cynthia Cabrera said.

Hemp advocates have pushed for more regulation as a way to avoid a ban, like the one that failed to clear the state legislature, showing compliance now will be critical before state lawmakers return to Austin in 2027.

"We know that most of the industry is operating with integrity, but there are folks that need to be held accountable, and this type of enforcement is going to help get us to that position," Fazio said.

Hemp induced beverages are regulated by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, which already has an inspection team.

They are set to have a meeting Thursday morning and the agenda includes more new rules on selling consumable hemp products.

Austin store manager reacts

Local perspective:

A new sign hangs on the door at Gruene Botanicals in Sunset Valley. It is in response to Governor Greg Abbott giving the green light for the sale of hemp products with THC, as long as the buyer is older than 21.

"We basically went ahead and ordered signs to basically put them on the front of the door, so people are aware before you walk in, you're going to have to be IDed," said Gruene Botanicals Manager Joseph Smith.

Smith said being the focus of a sting operation is nothing new.

"Within the past few weeks, we have definitely had a lot more undercover cops come in and just ask questions that were just too obvious, like, you're not really surprising anybody with these questions, like we know what you're looking for, we don't have it," Smith said.