Texas awards $51 million in first round of Rural Texas Strong funding
AUSTIN, Texas - Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday that Texas is awarding $51 million in federal funding to rural hospital districts and authorities as part of the state’s Rural Texas Strong initiative.
Breakdown of the $51 million rural health funding
What we know:
The funding, administered through the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, will support community-based prevention, wellness and nutrition programs in rural communities across the state.
68 rural hospital districts and authorities will each receive $750,000. The money is part of the $281.3 million Texas received in the first year of the federal Rural Health Transformation Program.
The five-year program is expected to provide Texas with an estimated $1.4 billion in federal funding to improve rural health care.
Governor Abbott on improving rural community healthcare
What they're saying:
The initiative, called "Make Rural Texans Healthy Again," focuses on improving health outcomes and addressing chronic conditions.
"Every community in Texas deserves a health system that provides high-quality, accessible care. This $51 million investment through the Rural Texas Strong initiative will empower our rural hospital districts to build stronger, healthier communities through vital preventive care, wellness and nutrition programs," Abbott said in a statement.
Texas' $1.4 billion rural healthcare expansion
Big picture view:
The program is funded through the Rural Health Transformation Program, created under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The federal program provides $50 billion to states over five years to improve rural health care.
The broader plan calls for investments in:
- Chronic disease prevention
- Consumer health technology
- Artificial intelligence
- Telehealth
- Workforce recruitment and retention
- Cybersecurity
- Upgrades to rural hospital/clinic equipment.
Federal funding is contingent on Texas meeting applicable program requirements.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by a press release from the Office of the Texas Governor.