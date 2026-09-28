Texas awards $51 million in first round of Rural Texas Strong funding

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The Brief Texas is awarding $51 million in federal funding to 68 rural hospital districts to expand local prevention, wellness, and nutrition programs. The grant marks the first payout of an estimated $1.4 billion federal investment in Texas rural health care over the next five years. Continued release of the remaining federal funds depends on the state meeting ongoing program requirements.



Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday that Texas is awarding $51 million in federal funding to rural hospital districts and authorities as part of the state’s Rural Texas Strong initiative.

Breakdown of the $51 million rural health funding

What we know:

The funding, administered through the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, will support community-based prevention, wellness and nutrition programs in rural communities across the state.

68 rural hospital districts and authorities will each receive $750,000. The money is part of the $281.3 million Texas received in the first year of the federal Rural Health Transformation Program.

The five-year program is expected to provide Texas with an estimated $1.4 billion in federal funding to improve rural health care.

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What they're saying:

The initiative, called "Make Rural Texans Healthy Again," focuses on improving health outcomes and addressing chronic conditions.

"Every community in Texas deserves a health system that provides high-quality, accessible care. This $51 million investment through the Rural Texas Strong initiative will empower our rural hospital districts to build stronger, healthier communities through vital preventive care, wellness and nutrition programs," Abbott said in a statement.

Texas' $1.4 billion rural healthcare expansion

Big picture view:

The program is funded through the Rural Health Transformation Program, created under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The federal program provides $50 billion to states over five years to improve rural health care.

The broader plan calls for investments in:

Chronic disease prevention

Consumer health technology

Artificial intelligence

Telehealth

Workforce recruitment and retention

Cybersecurity

Upgrades to rural hospital/clinic equipment.

Federal funding is contingent on Texas meeting applicable program requirements.