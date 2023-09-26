No. 3 Texas Longhorns gear up to take on Kansas

Both Texas and Kansas are undefeated on the season at 4-0. The No. 3 Longhorns say they're not overlooking the No. 24 Jayhawks.

Texas heads into Saturday's game as a 17-point favorite, and as favorites to win the Big 12.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers and company have been focusing on winning the conference for a while now. They got off to a nice start dominating Baylor in their conference opener.

Before they took the field for that game, Ewers had a conversation with his receivers.

"I said I guarantee there's somebody here who hasn't seen Texas football play a game. I want them to feel us, and I want them to you know, see what we're about. See what we're all about this year. So, that's really what we've been focusing on," said Ewers.

"We have to understand that this is a new championship game. We haven't done anything yet, and obviously the job's not finished. So, we have to take on this game as we take on every other game, and make sure we handle business," said Jahdae Barron/UT Sr. Defensive Back.

The Longhorns will take on Kansas Saturday, Sept. 30 at 2:30 p.m.