Green Day, Ed Sheeran to perform at COTA for Formula 1

Green Day and Ed Sheeran will perform when Formula 1 returns to COTA this year.

The 2022 Formula 1 Aramco United States Grand Prix returns to Austin on October 21 and stays through October 23. Green Day will take COTA’s Germania Insurance Super Stage on Friday, October 21. Ed Sheeran will perform at the Circuit of The Americas on Saturday, October 22.

COTA said it will be releasing a limited amount of Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix Friday and Saturday Single Day General Admission tickets on Wednesday, March 30th at 10:00 a.m. Friday General Admission tickets ($59) and Saturday General Admission tickets ($129) will be available for purchase.

Super-fans of Green Day and Ed Sheeran can also purchase concert ticket upgrades, featuring add-ons allowing access to stand in front of the stage on the track itself – the best views in the house! Concert upgrades are available at check-out for an additional fee, according to COTA.

Full weekend festival reserved seat and general admission ticket options for this year’s event already sold out due to an extraordinary demand, according to COTA. All COTA-purchased reserved seat and general admission tickets include access to the Germania Insurance Super Stage Festival Lawn for the concert.

"These superstar performers are for the fans, as the tickets are already almost sold out. We want the United States Grand Prix to be the greatest sports and entertainment event, along with the best ticket value, in the world," says Bobby Epstein, COTA Chairman. "With 20 other bands, these headliners round out a spectacular weekend festival of racing, music, camping and fun."

Past artists who have headlined on the Germania Insurance Super Stage during the U. S. Grand Prix weekend include Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Sir Elton John, P!NK, Billy Joel, Twenty One Pilots, Imagine Dragons, Justin Timberlake, and Britney Spears.

