H-E-B opens its first wellness primary care clinic in Austin

H-E-B opened its first H-E-B Wellness Primary Care Clinic in Austin.

H-E-B Wellness Primary Care clinics offer full service primary care for all individuals age 12 and older, and include physical therapy, health/nutrition coaching, clinical pharmacists, specialty referrals, and labs to create a coordinated approach to healthcare under one roof.

Clinics are staffed by board-certified physicians, nurses, and other licensed medical professionals.

"In everything we do, our goal at H-E‑B is to take care of Texans with a servant heart and a best-in-class experience you can trust. We believe that food plays an integral role in wellbeing, and as one of the largest sellers of food in the state of Texas, we’re committed to making it easy for Texans to live better and healthier," says Craig Boyan, H-E-B President.

The clinics provide high quality, patient centered care with affordable individual visit pricing and the option of monthly subscriptions, removing the surprise medical billing and enabling clinicians to focus on each patient, taking the time that is necessary to support them on their wellness journey.

The clinics accept cash, credit, and flexible spending account payments.

H-E-B officially opened the H-E-B Wellness Primary Care Clinic on Thursday, May 12 at 10 a.m. The new clinic is located at 8601 South Congress Avenue #110.

