HACA receives almost $555K in HUD housing vouchers to reduce homelessness

The Housing Authority of the City of Austin (HACA) has been awarded nearly $555K in HUD housing vouchers to help Austin's homeless population.

HACA says it will use the 44 new vouchers, worth $554,714, in partnership with the Ending Community Homeless Coalition (ECHO) to prioritize and help eligible homeless individuals and families to transition to stable housing.

The vouchers assist individuals and families who are homeless, at risk of homelessness, fleeing domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, or human trafficking.

This comes after HACA announced in March that it would be providing 300 new housing vouchers with 100 designated specifically for homeless veterans, using HUD funding.

The announcement was part of $171.2 million in HUD grants awarded across the US to address homelessness in 29 Continuum of Care communities, says HACA.

HACA will receive referrals through the Coordinated Entry System. Information about completing a Coordinated Assessment can be found on the Austin ECHO website.