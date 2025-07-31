Hakeem Jefferies joins Texas democrats to help fight redistricting effort

The Brief Congressional Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries was in Austin Jeffries is encouraging Democrats to fight the Republican effort to re-draw voting lines A long-shot option would be to create an independent redistricting commission



Congressional Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries was in Austin to encourage Texas Democrats to fight the Republican effort to re-draw voting lines.

For more than 20 years, Democrats have been outnumbered under the Capitol dome.

Related article

Texas Democrats fight back

What they're saying:

At the State Capitol on Thursday, a delegation of Texas Democrats stood with Congressional House Leader Hakeem Jefferies.

"It's not simply the case that help is on the way, help is here," said Jefferies.

A new voting map, produced by Texas Republicans, brought Jefferies to Austin.

"So, this fight is not over, it's just beginning," said Jefferies.

When pressed for details about options to fight back, Jefferies avoided saying the words, "quorum break". A quorum break not only has a political risk, but it would also bring a financial cost.

Texas Democrats, if they walk out of the Special Session, could each be fined $500 a day. Party donors, reportedly, are being asked to help raise money to pay for the break.

"We will make clear that we're going to do everything possible to support the Texas legislators as they consider the best ways to push back. It's an all-hands-on-deck moment, and all options should be on the table to protect the people of Texas. But Texas Democrats are going to be the ones to decide that. We will fight them politically. We will fight them governmentally, we will fight them in court, we'll fight them in terms of winning the hearts and minds of the people of Texas and beyond," said Jefferies.

Republicans react

The other side:

Karl Rove, in an interview on the FOX News Channel, provided a breakdown of the controversial map.

"Two South Texas Democrat districts are made more Republican. The Houston and Dallas Dem Districts are made more Republican. Two Austin-area Democrats are put together in one district, which creates a new open seat that will be more Republican. And some Democrat seats are made more Democrat in order to make this happen. And interestingly enough, some Republican seats are less Republican as a result of this. So, both parties are making a bet," said Rove.

Jennifer Fleck, who heads up the Travis County Republican Party, spoke after the Democrat's news conference. She believes a congressional rewrite will be sent to the Governor, but she also admits it could take a long fight with Democrats.

"I don't deny that they're likely going to break quorum or try to break quorum. However, we do have the majority. We have enough to get the vote right and to pass the bill. And my guess is that Abbott will continue to call special sessions until we can get enough people there to push it through," said Fleck.

Dig deeper:

Putting redistricting on the Special Session call was a move encouraged by President Trump.

The effort could help Republicans win five additional seats in Congress and would expand the narrow majority the GOP has in the House. But the political fight that has come with the proposed map could jeopardize action on big issues like flood relief and regulating hemp products.

"I personally think that redistricting and redrawing the map lines is equally important as everything else on the call," said Fleck.

Independent redistricting commission

A long-shot option is HB 221. Filed by Round Rock Democrat James Talarico, it would create an independent redistricting commission.

"Because as we've seen in red states and in blue states, in both political parties, politicians are going to draw the lines to benefit themselves, not their constituents. And not the public as a whole. And that's why you see such extreme policymaking at the state Capitol and why we can't make progress on healthcare, on education, on housing, because these districts are leading to such polarized politicians and therefore polarized politics," said Talarico.

The Commission concept is used in states like California.

Ironically, Governor Gavin Newsom has threatened to dismantle that state’s commission and move the process to the Democrat-controlled California legislature. It would be in retaliation to the Texas redistricting effort.

That move would also face legal challenges.