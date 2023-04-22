Half Price Books eliminates single-use plastic bags at all retail locations

Dallas-based Half Price Books has eliminated single-use plastic bags at all its 120 retail locations this Earth Day.

The nation's largest family-owned new and used bookseller says that this decision is part of an ongoing commitment to implement small changes to create more sustainable business practices that "align with the founders’ mission to be kinder to the environment".

Half Price Books announced last year that it would be going "plastic bag free by 2023."

As part of this initiative, Half Price Books is offering customers a free HPB tote bag with any $25 in-store purchase from Saturday, April 22 – Saturday, May 6, and shoppers are also welcome to bring their own reusable tote bags from home.

Half Price Books says it is also making other efforts to reduce the company’s carbon footprint such as:

Constructing each store with 100% recyclable carpet as well as environmentally sensitive paints and other materials

Installing light and heat repellant window tint in stores, making HPB eligible for energy code rebates

Using diamond-polished concrete and ceramic tile in stores that take non-chemical maintenance

Purchasing many recycled office supply products and prints all company stationery and marketing materials on 100% recycled paper

Partnering with J.B. Hunt intermodal transportation system to help to reduce CO2 emissions versus trucking alone

Offering a free electric vehicle charging station at the Dallas Flagship store

Half Price Books has 42 locations in Texas alone, with 13 of those operating in Central Texas.