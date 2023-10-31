Halloween 2023: Organizations offer tips, advice to keep celebrations safe

Halloween is right around the corner and public safety organizations are reminding everyone to keep safety in mind while out celebrating and trick-or-treating.

The National Fire Protection Association, Travis County Emergency Services, Buda Police Department, and Lago Vista Police Department have offered the following tips and advice.

READ MORE: Teal pumpkins on Halloween: Help trick-or-treaters with food allergies celebrate

Food Safety

Wait until children are home to sort and check treats before eating anything; when in doubt, throw it out

Check for and remove choking hazards and allergens, such as gum, peanuts, hard candies and small toys

Do not eat homemade treats unless they're from trusted friends or family members

If using hand sanitizer, make sure your hands are dry before eating

Do not buy fun-packaged hand sanitizers, as they can be mistaken for food and accidentally consumed

READ MORE: Halloween spending will hit a new record but consumers weary of inflation's impact: report

Costume Safety

Use non-toxic face paint and make-up

If decorating your mask, use non-toxic art supplies

Make sure mask eyeholes are large enough to see out of

When choosing a costume, stay away from long trailing fabric and make sure it fits well to avoid tripping hazards

Trick-or-Treating Safety

Provide children with flashlights or glow sticks to carry for lighting

Wear reflective patches or tape on costumes for visibility

Do not chew on or break open glow sticks

Don't let children enter strangers' homes or cars

Use a buddy system and stay in well-lit areas

Remind your kids how to call 9-1-1 in an emergency

Watch for cars and stick to walking on sidewalks and paths and using designated crosswalks

READ MORE: A brief history of loving (and hating) candy corn

Decoration Safety

Handle dry ice properly as skin exposure or ingestion can cause severe burns

Keep room ventilated when using dry ice

Keep exits clear of decorations so nothing blocks escape routes

READ MORE: Don't wear these costumes for Halloween, SAG-AFTRA warns actors

Fire Safety