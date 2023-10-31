Expand / Collapse search

Halloween 2023: Organizations offer tips, advice to keep celebrations safe

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Holidays
FOX 7 Austin

LAGO VISTA, Texas - Halloween is right around the corner and public safety organizations are reminding everyone to keep safety in mind while out celebrating and trick-or-treating.

The National Fire Protection Association, Travis County Emergency Services, Buda Police Department, and Lago Vista Police Department have offered the following tips and advice.

Food Safety

  • Wait until children are home to sort and check treats before eating anything; when in doubt, throw it out
  • Check for and remove choking hazards and allergens, such as gum, peanuts, hard candies and small toys
  • Do not eat homemade treats unless they're from trusted friends or family members
  • If using hand sanitizer, make sure your hands are dry before eating
  • Do not buy fun-packaged hand sanitizers, as they can be mistaken for food and accidentally consumed

Costume Safety

  • Use non-toxic face paint and make-up
  • If decorating your mask, use non-toxic art supplies
  • Make sure mask eyeholes are large enough to see out of 
  • When choosing a costume, stay away from long trailing fabric and make sure it fits well to avoid tripping hazards

Trick-or-Treating Safety

  • Provide children with flashlights or glow sticks to carry for lighting
  • Wear reflective patches or tape on costumes for visibility
  • Do not chew on or break open glow sticks 
  • Don't let children enter strangers' homes or cars
  • Use a buddy system and stay in well-lit areas
  • Remind your kids how to call 9-1-1 in an emergency
  • Watch for cars and stick to walking on sidewalks and paths and using designated crosswalks

Decoration Safety

  • Handle dry ice properly as skin exposure or ingestion can cause severe burns
  • Keep room ventilated when using dry ice
  • Keep exits clear of decorations so nothing blocks escape routes

Fire Safety

  • Make sure all smoke alarms in the home are working
  • Tell children to stay away from open flames, including jack-o-lanterns with candles in them
  • Use battery operated candles or glow sticks in jack-o-lanterns
  • Keep all decorations away from open flames and heat sources like light bulbs and heaters