Halloween 2023: Organizations offer tips, advice to keep celebrations safe
LAGO VISTA, Texas - Halloween is right around the corner and public safety organizations are reminding everyone to keep safety in mind while out celebrating and trick-or-treating.
The National Fire Protection Association, Travis County Emergency Services, Buda Police Department, and Lago Vista Police Department have offered the following tips and advice.
Food Safety
- Wait until children are home to sort and check treats before eating anything; when in doubt, throw it out
- Check for and remove choking hazards and allergens, such as gum, peanuts, hard candies and small toys
- Do not eat homemade treats unless they're from trusted friends or family members
- If using hand sanitizer, make sure your hands are dry before eating
- Do not buy fun-packaged hand sanitizers, as they can be mistaken for food and accidentally consumed
Costume Safety
- Use non-toxic face paint and make-up
- If decorating your mask, use non-toxic art supplies
- Make sure mask eyeholes are large enough to see out of
- When choosing a costume, stay away from long trailing fabric and make sure it fits well to avoid tripping hazards
Trick-or-Treating Safety
- Provide children with flashlights or glow sticks to carry for lighting
- Wear reflective patches or tape on costumes for visibility
- Do not chew on or break open glow sticks
- Don't let children enter strangers' homes or cars
- Use a buddy system and stay in well-lit areas
- Remind your kids how to call 9-1-1 in an emergency
- Watch for cars and stick to walking on sidewalks and paths and using designated crosswalks
Decoration Safety
- Handle dry ice properly as skin exposure or ingestion can cause severe burns
- Keep room ventilated when using dry ice
- Keep exits clear of decorations so nothing blocks escape routes
Fire Safety
- Make sure all smoke alarms in the home are working
- Tell children to stay away from open flames, including jack-o-lanterns with candles in them
- Use battery operated candles or glow sticks in jack-o-lanterns
- Keep all decorations away from open flames and heat sources like light bulbs and heaters